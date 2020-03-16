Many people believe that our locally owned independent restaurants are flush with capital and can weather being closed or having very limited operations.
Now with the forecast for more table cancellations, no festivals, cancelled weddings and catering, no students, or even outright closings translates to a devastating loss by your neighbor, friend, and colleague: our independent restaurateurs.
This condition affects everyone in the hospitality business: chefs, wait staff, bartenders, restaurateurs, suppliers, and farmers. The reality is that fixed costs continue even if the restaurant is closed or sales limited to carry out and/or delivery.
Sadly, timing could not be worse — Charlottesville area independent restaurants typically operate at a significant loss from Christmas to mid-March. Then when visitors return in the spring, they begin to slowly pay back the losses incurred during the off season.
The prospect of one or two months of almost no business will devastate or bankrupt many of your favorite restaurants. There simply is no gas left in the tank.
How can the community help?
One impactful way to help is to contact those independent restaurants you like and buy gift certificates or gift cards directly from them. Many of the smaller, most-hard-hit restaurants might not have online sales capabilities; so check online and, if sales capabilities are not available, call the businesses directly.
By buying gift cards or certificates directly from the restaurant, you are helping restaurants gain liquidity exactly when they really need it; and then once they return to full operations, they will be eager to serve you and say thanks.
We all want to preserve our rich culinary community. Now is the time to give everyone that works in this industry a helping hand and support one of the hardest hit segments of our community.
Roy Van Doorn
Charlottesville
Roy Van Doorn is chair of the Charlottesville Chapter Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association.
