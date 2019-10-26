There is no way we can improve on the job Robert Tracci is doing as Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Period!

Re-elect Robert Tracci as Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney. We need him.

Bruce Garwood

Albemarle County

