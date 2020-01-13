One year ago, on Jan. 14, 2019, Rep. Denver Riggleman’s “Pledge to the 5th District” was published in The Roanoke Times. Riggleman said, “Transparency and communication is my primary focus. I look forward to discussing the issues with you in Washington and during the town halls I will conduct throughout the district. When I am settled in, I will conduct town halls throughout the district.”
According to an online search of his public town halls, to date Mr. Riggleman has held only two in-person town hall meetings: one in Danville on Aug. 28, 2019, and a joint town hall with Rep. Ben Cline of the 6th District in Bedford on Oct. 9, 2019. Both of these meeting were held in areas at the outskirts of the 5th District, and both were held at 5 p.m., making it difficult for ordinary working people and business owners to attend without having to take time off from work to do so.
Mr. Riggleman clearly has not upheld his pledge. In the business in which I work, when you do not do the things that you have promised to do, you do not get hired for the next project. Denver Riggleman does not deserve to be re-elected to the represent the people of the 5th District.
Craig DuBose
Albemarle County
www.roanoke.com/opinion/commentary/riggleman-my-pledge-to-the-th-district/article_c22c2964-aaf3-5dd2-a1e1-ab55300858f4.html
