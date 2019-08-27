Denver Riggleman, who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in Congress, does not represent the views and values of the majority of the residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Therefore, he should resign or announce he will not run again for Congress so that the residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County can once again have a voice in the House of Representatives.
On Feb. 27, Congressman Riggleman voted “no” on the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which passed the House with 240 bipartisan votes. That bill is now waiting a vote in the Senate. Universal background checks for the purchase of firearms are supported by 96% of Americans, and there is no reason to believe the residents of the 5th District feel any differently.
The support for universal background checks is likely to be even stronger now that our country has suffered five random mass shootings in the five months since Congressman Riggleman cast his “no” vote on the background checks bill — Aurora, Illinois, five dead; Virginia Beach, 12 dead; El Paso, Texas, 22 dead; Dayton, Ohio, nine dead; and Gilroy, California, three dead.
If Mr. Riggleman lacked the courage and intelligence to vote for background checks, it is unlikely he will vote for eliminating access to assault weapons and high capacity magazines or for “red flags” legislation designed to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill who are a danger to themselves and others and which have been adopted in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
That leaves Central Virginians vulnerable to being murdered at work, at school, at shopping centers, at social gatherings, and at places of worship.
If the role of government is to secure for the people the blessings of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, then Mr. Riggleman is a dismal failure in fulfilling his most fundamental duties. Riggleman must go.
James C. Pyles
Albemarle County
