Republican Denver Riggleman, the U.S. representative for Virginia's 5th Congressional District, again voted irresponsibly with regard to preserving natural resources and protecting the future of our planet.
He voted against HR1146, a bill that would prohibit oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He also voted against bills that would prohibit federal leases for oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. These votes are misguided and threaten our welfare.
The solution to climate change must include a transition from fossil fuel burning to renewal energy sources. Moving in the opposite direction in the face of worsening storms, flooding, droughts, wildfires, sea level rise, and extreme temperatures is simply foolish. It makes no sense to continue to threaten our livelihoods, especially when there are economically viable alternatives.
In addition, it is important that we work to preserve what remains of our natural areas, such as ANWR and our coastal ecosystems, before it is too late.
Howard Epstein
Lillian Mezey
Albemarle County
