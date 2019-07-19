To ward off corruption: That is the purpose of our Constitution’s Compensation Clause (Article II, Section I, Paragraph 7), which says that the president shall “receive, for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States… .”
Our Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman’s voting record in The Daily Progress on July 14 indicates that he voted against a bill “that presumably would prohibit” the president from renewing the Trump International Hotel’s lease of the Old Post Office in Washington.
Thus the congressman apparently wants to allow this president to defy our Constitution once more, as he has so many times already in his brief but ruinous tenure of office. Let us in the 5th District hope that Riggleman’s tenure will be as short as President Trump’s.
Hubert “Chuck” Hawkins
Albemarle County