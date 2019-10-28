As a 20-plus-year retired FBI agent, former sheriff of Albemarle County and former state senator, I have had the opportunity to observe both candidates for Albemarle County sheriff throughout their law enforcement careers.
Only one of the candidates possesses the leadership skills, desire to achieve and professional standards needed to be a successful sheriff. That candidate is Ronnie Roberts.
As a patrolman, sergeant and lieutenant on the Charlottesville Police Department, Ronnie was well-respected by his fellow law enforcement officers. He was a true bridge builder in our community, bringing people together from all walks of life to make our community a better and safer place to live.
As chief of police for the Town of Louisa, Ronnie raised continued his passion of bringing people together and faithfully served his community.
The voters of Albemarle County have a unique opportunity to elect a true professional and solid leader to serve as their next sheriff. Ronnie has my full support, and I am proud to endorse his candidacy. Please join me in voting for Ronnie Roberts on Nov. 5 for sheriff of Albemarle County.
Edgar S. “Ed” Robb
Albemarle County
