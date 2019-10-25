Roberts qualified for sheriff
I have been involved in law enforcement for over 50 years, first as a police officer at the University of Virginia, then at the Richmond Police Department, then in the Albemarle County Police Department. In 1987, I ran for the office of sheriff in Albemarle County and was elected, and served until my retirement in 2000. Since then I have served as a part-time deputy at the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. During my tenure as sheriff, I was elected the president of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association.
I have known Ronnie Roberts for over 45 years and hereby endorse him for the office of sheriff of Albemarle County. He is a man of integrity and honor, and will make an excellent sheriff. He is highly qualified for this position.
I am a lifetime resident of Albemarle County, and I look forward to voting for Ronnie on Nov. 5. I encourage my fellow citizens to join me in electing Ronnie to this position.
Terry W. Hawkins
Albemarle County
