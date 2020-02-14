Romney stands for principles
Sen. Mitt Romney is a man to be greatly admired for his principles, integrity and fortitude. His oath to God and the Constitution are deeply meaningful to him, as they should be to all of us.
Unfortunately, in their impeachment votes his Republican colleagues in the Senate showed nothing but spineless loyalty to a president without principles or integrity, and with an interest in only benefitting himself.
The witnesses and documents available to the Senate were incomplete, thanks to vigorous obstruction by the Trump administration. However, there was more than ample evidence to convict President Trump if the jurors — the senators — had listened with open minds, as they had pledged, and had grown a spine.
Very unfortunately, I fear the results could have been the same were the Democrats and Republicans in reversed positions. I worry greatly for the Republic, in whose military I served for 20 years.
Harry L. Parlette
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
