Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, VIRGINIA, AND WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CARROLL, HOWARD, MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, FREDERICK, HARFORD, PRINCE GEORGES, AND BALTIMORE. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON, FALLS CHURCH, ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL AND NOTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CLARKE, CULPEPER, HIGHLAND, LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, FREDERICK, GREENE, MADISON, NELSON, FAUQUIER, ORANGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, AND WARREN. IN WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN PENDLETON, HARDY, AND JEFFERSON. * FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN FELL ACROSS THE WATCH AREA ON THURSDAY. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ON FRIDAY AS SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP BY MIDDAY AND SLIDE EAST DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SOME AREAS COULD RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&