Perhaps the May 22 letter to the editor in The Daily Progress headlined “WWII analogy exculpates Trump” explains more than it meant to when it defended President Trump's failure to take action against the COVID-19 pandemic in America.
It compared President Trump to President Roosevelt in the years before World War II and saw them both as making re-election their ultimate concern, not trusting the American people to see a real and present emergency.
The comparison would have been valid had Roosevelt kept hesitating after Pearl Harbor.
But the "hand that held the dagger" — to use a Roosevelt phrase — which struck us in early January of this year came from a viral enemy that we knew about in December. For two more agonizing months, we were laid low as helpless martyrs to denial and inaction.
All this came from Trump's political motives. And there are an alarming number of voters in our electorate who will allow human lives to be sacrificed at the whim of an erratic overlord.
Presidents should not be absolved of their moral responsibility to sound the alarm, to tell the truth, and to let the people decide for themselves.
Chuck Hawkins
Albemarle County
