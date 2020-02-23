Rules-breaking Dems imperil themselves
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’ve heard it, too: Vote blue, no matter who.
However, if the Democratic National Committee changes the rules to thwart the will of voter citizens (and the faith of the candidates who have followed the rules), and if the DNC intentionally sneaks presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg into the debates through rules sleight-of-hand to protect the Democratic half of the elite establishment, then this maneuver should effectively and properly cost the DNC the 2020 election.
The DNC probably doesn’t even care.
Finally, it will be out in the open: The folks at the top of the DNC, like those at the top of the Republican National Committee, are only suckering us.
In the end, with respect to the environmental, moral, economic, social and health- care issues that most citizens want to address, Bloomberg is not likely to be much different from the total disaster that President No. 45 already is.
Get set for pure mush.
John Loftus Ball Jr.
Albemarle County
