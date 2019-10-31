On Nov. 5, voters across the commonwealth will be returning to the polls to elect our state government. I am proudly supporting Chris Runion to be the next 25th House of Delegates representative.

I have known Chris for many years as a dedicated husband and father; a hardworking, civic-minded person, and a solid small businessman in the central Shenandoah Valley. I believe he seeks this office to continue the excellent representation that the 25th has enjoyed in the past.

Chris has been active as a leader in Rotary and Boy Scouts, and served more than eight years on the Rockingham County Planning Commission. He is highly respected in his church and among the  business community in the valley. His record of public service and business experience has provided him the tools necessary to best represent the citizens of the 25th House District.

William Kyger

Rockingham County

