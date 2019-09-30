With the ongoing influx of new residents in western Albemarle County, there has been a big surge in pedestrians and runners using state roads — which I applaud. But unfortunately, their suburban subdivision roots show.
I urge local runners, walkers, their clubs, and the shops who outfit them to please follow the law in Virginia and walk on the left facing traffic whenever possible.
It’s not a choice one should make on a whim to match the mood one is in. Common sense dictates that one not run with one’s back to traffic (particularly with earbuds in) while running around blind curves and over blind hills.
Keep in mind your personal safety as well as that of drivers coming up behind you not expecting to see people running or walking with their backs to traffic — and often using a full lane of travel.
Maybe some outreach is in order from schools via the media? From the Virginia Department of Transportation? The Albemarle County Police Department?
Bottom line: Please share the road and everyone follow the rules.
Andrew Bain
Albemarle County
Reference:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.