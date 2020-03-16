Albemarle County — awash with cash from increases in real estate assessments and in the tax rate, and with a budget surplus of $5.9 million — has decided to shift fire and rescue services from some parts of the county to another rather than hire additional staff.
Fire Chief Dan Eggleston and County Executive Jeff Richardson put their heads together and decided to strip a large rural area of its daytime career fire and rescue staff. Stony Point’s paid staff will move to Crozet, and East Rivanna’s to Pantops.
According to Eggleston at a community meeting on March 9, the “response time goal” — based on models — will then be eight minutes for development areas and a whopping 21 minutes for rural areas. And that’s “90 percent of the time.” As the meeting went on, it became clear to many of us that the actual response time could be 30 to 45 minutes — or more.
All of us who rely on Stony Point rescue first heard about it at the meeting at Stony Point Elementary. We were basically presented with a fait accompli. Richardson limply suggested we could lodge our complaints at the Board of Supervisors’ April 13 budget meeting.
Mr. Eggleston said he was "in talks" with Orange Fire and Rescue Squad to help out in the northern parts of Albemarle. But one resident informed Eggleston that he had visited the Barboursville station at 9:30 a.m. and found it empty, with no staff present.
One mother asked whether, if her child were seriously ill, how long she should she wait before deciding to take her child to the emergency room on her own.
A teacher pointed out that the loss of the rescue service during school hours would seriously impact Stony Point Elementary’s 232 children.
One resident expressed his worry that a brush fire burning for half an hour could turn into an engulfing forest fire.
But the biggest question was: Why are the families, schoolchildren and homes of Crozet residents more valuable than ours?
These are life-and-death issues, and it is appalling that public
safety is so far down the list.
Any member of the Board of Supervisors who votes to remove rescue services from rural residents has no heart. Elections do have consequences. Deadly ones.
Diane Weber
Albemarle County
