Regarding the arrival of 20 or so Africans to Jamestown in 1619, it would seem appropriate also to recognize the arrival the same year of 100 children, boys and girls, orphans and abandoned, who were swept off the streets of London and shipped to Virginia.
City authorities, anxious to rid themselves of homeless street children struggling to survive, rounded up a group, placed them in Bridewell prison, and then sent them off to the colony either as indentured servants or left to make their way as best they could.
The event is possibly the first of many examples of Britain’s solution to getting rid of undesirables by shipping them to the Western colonies or to the Antipodes, a policy lasting more than 200 years.
Only two of the original group are known to have survived and established families who exist today. Both are listed on the first census of 1624-25 and therefore are legitimate First Families of Virginia.
Bob W. Tatum
Albemarle County
References:
“Adventurers of Purse and Person: Virginia, 1607-1624/25,” Vol. 3, Pages 260-261
https://books.google.com/books?id=bEDwvP1IyEYC&pg=PA141&lpg=PA141&dq=British+policy+of+shipping+undesirables&source=bl&ots=Dst_QgK4Bj&sig=ACfU3U1BFBhUxFt4KJEQRc5q6ctOaroYhQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjS8Y7GprLkAhVJtlkKHZozDfcQ6AEwAHoECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q=British%20policy%20of%20shipping%20undesirables&f=false{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.