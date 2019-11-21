Once again, the Charlottesville City Council has managed to round up a few of the perpetually or professionally offended to criticize art in Charlottesville. My question is: “What about the many, many people who enjoy the statue of Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea?” Don’t many of them pay taxes and spend money in town?
It’s amazing how misunderstood this statue is. Sacagawea was a critical player in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Her skills as a translator, tracker, forager and negotiator were key to the survival of the party. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark recognized this. She had an equal vote in the party. They named a river after her. After her death, Clark took care of her children.
Her position on the statue recognizes her tracking skills, not her “cowering and recoiling” at the feet of the explorers. She was an amazing young woman. The statue should remain in the West Main Streetscape pocket park as planned and funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation, and at no additional cost to residents.
Ed Puckett
Nelson County
