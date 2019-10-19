Let me ask a question here.

If you had a neighbor who made statements like "I am a stable genius" or "In my great and unmatched wisdom," you might think this individual was doing a parody of "The Wizard of Oz" — but you'd be wrong. Those statements came from our "neighbor" at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

What would be your reaction?

Harry Tenney

Charlottesville

