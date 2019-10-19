Let me ask a question here.
If you had a neighbor who made statements like "I am a stable genius" or "In my great and unmatched wisdom," you might think this individual was doing a parody of "The Wizard of Oz" — but you'd be wrong. Those statements came from our "neighbor" at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
What would be your reaction?
Harry Tenney
Charlottesville
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.