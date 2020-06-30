Mask use ought not be politicized
Increasing scientific evidence indicates that masks help decrease the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Therefore, we all should be wearing masks in public places, especially when we cannot guarantee social distancing. The wearing of masks not only protects you, the person wearing the mask, but, even more so, protects others with whom you come into contact.
As a physician and citizen, I am so dismayed that the wearing of masks has become so politicized. Some people say that the governor’s mandate that we should wear masks infringes on their freedoms, and these people have protested about it. Yet, have the signs in convenience stores that say “No shirt, no shoes, no service” ever caused a massive uprising or a complaint of blocking constitutional rights? People take these signs as requests for civility and common courtesy.
Wearing a mask is not only looking out for you; it is looking out for your neighbor. Let’s stop thinking that the wearing of masks or the not wearing of masks indicates whether we are Republicans or Democrats. The wearing of masks means that we care about ourselves, and we care about others in our community. We are all in this together. Let’s start acting like it.
M. Denise Williams
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.