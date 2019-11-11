The exclusion of the 21-gun salute at the University of Virginia’s Veterans Day memorial ceremony is disgraceful.
The firing of the 21 guns is a national salute rendered in honor of our flag and those who have served under it. It marks the moment for us as a nation to remember the sacrifices made by our military on our behalf. It is a very public display of our gratitude.
It is not “disruptive,” and for it to be referred to as such by UVa spokesmen is shameful.
The 11th hour of the 11th day in this month is a small moment in time to commemorate monumental service. Where we as a nation collectively pay tribute to our veterans and acknowledge the cost rendered. Where we thank them with the utmost solemnity and respect.
Joanne Cochran
Greene County
