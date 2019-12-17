There seems to be some ambiguity as to what a Second Amendment sanctuary means. Here are some (satirical) possibilities.
Perhaps it means the right to bare arms. If so, then I strongly support the constitutional right to wear sleeveless clothing.
Perhaps it means that guns rather than people should have a right to life and liberty. That would recognize the fact that people are temporary, while guns can last forever and many have a greater capacity than their owners.
Some say it means the Second Amendment is the most important part of the Constitution. If so, then let’s just get rid of the rest of the Constitution. After all, if you have a gun, you can get whatever else you need.
If gun ownership is so important to our country, then we all should be required to carry one and the failure discharge that duty (in gun lingo) should be a capital offense (carried out you know how).
Also, children of any age should have guns. And since, we know that life begins at conception, this right would extend to fetuses with a heartbeat. This might be a bit uncomfortable for pregnant women, but constitutional rights always inconvenience someone.
Of course, this right would extend to sports, which should make football games even more interesting and meaningful.
Of course, the above is absurd, but no more so than establishing sanctuaries for guns in the U.S. when it leads most other countries in gun-related deaths. As a long-time gun owner, I long ago had to concede that guns make us less, rather than more, safe.
Let’s have sanctuaries for people so that they can go to school, work and church without wondering when they will be randomly shot down. Our Constitution already provides such “sanctuaries” by providing that your right to own and play with a gun ends when it violates my right to life and liberty. Let’s keep and build on what we have.
Jim Pyles
Albemarle County
