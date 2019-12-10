I recently read the two excellent books by Tony Horwitz on the complex relationships in the South to the Confederacy: “Confederates in the Attic” and “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide.” One underlying theme in the books is how close the United States is to becoming un-united and careening toward another civil war.
The same theme emerges in the call for sanctuary cities and counties here in Virginia and throughout the country. Rabid gun advocates, local law enforcers (who should know better) and the ever-vigilant NRA have conspired to thwart possible actions of a newly elected Virginia legislature. It does not take much imagination to picture the possibility of violence if, for example, state law officers were to enforce new state gun laws in sanctuary counties. Recall the Cliven Bundy armed standoff in Nevada in 2014.
Perhaps from a stronger moral conviction than that of the gunners, the immigrant sanctuary movement ultimately creates analogous, non-violent risks.
Religious and philosophical objections to law are an inherent right, but when objections to law lead to rejection of law, it creates its own disregard for civil norms and inspires others with less exalted aims. As it stands now, undocumented immigrants are illegal until adjudicated by appropriate but seemingly overwhelmed courts.
A paranoid fear of government and police translates into the belief that citizens must arm themselves for protection against the government or must barricade immigrants behind silence and subterfuge. Legitimate acts of civil disobedience and civil protest now have the potential to morph into sanctuary cells and incubators of civil chaos.
In my mind, the solutions are tedious and laborious but essential — the ballot box and the courts. And it is easy to be pessimistic. One would hope that elections lead to debate, compromise, and resolution. It is a horrific commentary on our nation that state and federal legislatures no longer follow those processes and vacillate between political extremes. Courts are becoming weaponized and may soon suffer from a similar tilt toward extremes.
In the end, we citizens are responsible. We have created the polarization that infects the body politic. Sanctuary is but one very troubling consequence boiling up from our discontent.
John T. Delehanty
Charlottesville
Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundy_standoff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.