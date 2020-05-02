I'm sad to learn that Harold Reid, founding member of the Statler Brothers, has gone on before us. Still, it's comforting to know that he's now in the land of taller cotton.

The past few years couldn't have been easy for him. My thoughts and prayers go out to Reid's family, friends, and fans around the world.

Harold Reid, RIP.

Paul J. Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

