I'm sad to learn that Harold Reid, founding member of the Statler Brothers, has gone on before us. Still, it's comforting to know that he's now in the land of taller cotton.
The past few years couldn't have been easy for him. My thoughts and prayers go out to Reid's family, friends, and fans around the world.
Harold Reid, RIP.
Paul J. Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Florida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.