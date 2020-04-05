The editorial in the March 15 Daily Progress (“City schools initiative needs a new name”) was devoted to trying to explain the latest anti-discrimination policies of the Charlottesville school system. This was difficult, because the school system has not clearly defined any specific policies.
This whole issue began last year when a New York Times/ProPublica article was published that focused on the large achievement gap in the school system, primarily due to low academic achievement by African American children. This was well documented, factual information. The article went on to ascribe the cause of this situation to racial bias in school system policies and highlighted the preponderance of white children in the school system’s “gifted” programs to supposedly “prove” the accuracy of the accusation.
Despite the fact that neither Charlottesville nor Albemarle County schools support racist policies, both city and county school systems have been in turmoil ever since, trying to develop “gifted” programs that will protect them from future accusations of racism (despite the lack of tangible benefit from these programs).
There is a real problem in the U.S. educational system that creates these discrepancies that appear to be racially aligned. In early childhood, how a child’s brain develops depends upon the environment in which each individual child lives. Each brain has countless different attributes that have the potential of being developed or not developed during that period, and, as with any other muscle, it’s a question of use it or lose it.
Better educated, wealthier families are far more likely to be aware of the importance of competent, knowledgeable parenting during those formative years, and their children tend to be substantially higher achievers in the school system.
Once the real problem is identified, there are, of course, many possible ways to address the problem.
Anyone wishing to research the validity of the above statements should do a Google search for “early childhood parenting” or start reading the life story of Maria Montessori and the 20,000 Montessori schools that are flourishing worldwide, using her early-childhood strategies.
Ben C. Foster
Albemarle County
