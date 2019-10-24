Regarding the renaming of Albemarle County’s Cale Elementary School:
Here we go again! Please, let us use common sense this time instead of potentially selecting a name from a panel of “notables” during a process that will be over-the-top with useless meetings, arguments, discussions and, above all, cost.
Keep it simple (which we should have done for the Charlottesville parks, by the way). Name the school for the street it is on or the neighborhood it is in. No arguments, debates, etc. Why does it need to be named for a person?
Am I making too much sense?
Probably so.
John E. Booker
Albemarle County
