Serious steps to ending self-isolation
In order to safely return to work, we need a system to identify, isolate, and treat each and every person who has been exposed to the coronavirus.
We cannot continue to allow asymptomatic carriers to spread the disease. While this continues, we are all living in isolation. To end this, we need tests available in every community to identify those who can safely return to work. And to protect them at work, we need to test everyone that they are likely to have contact with.
So, the first step is for every level of government — federal, state, and local — to obtain the tests, the equipment and the personnel required to perform the tests and to analyze the results. We need to detect not just the carriers, who need to be isolated, but also those who might have acquired immunity, who can safely return to work.
Infectious individuals must be quarantined until they can no longer pass the disease on to others. Where necessary, quarantine must be legally enforced. Testing will be required to identify those who can be safely released.
We need to take the coronavirus as seriously as we took the Ebola virus.
Marvin B. Edwards
Albemarle County
