Signer made, makes mistakes

With the publication of his book “Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege,” former Mayor Mike Signer has no qualms about throwing another former city councilor under the bus.

The book is his account of events surrounding the deadly white supremacist attacks on Charlottesville in the summer of 2017.

Mayor Signer and the rest of City Council received ample warning about what was going to happen, especially for Aug. 11-12.

Mr. Signer was correct in admitting to The Daily Progress that he had “little power” under Charlottesville’s city manager form of government. But at the time he attempted to exert power anyway.

He was thoroughly unqualified to serve on City Council and serve two years as mayor.

Paul Edward Long

Charlottesville

