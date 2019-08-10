On behalf of the Cville Sing Out! Committee, I would like to thank Lachen Parks, marketing and social media coordinator for the city of Charlottesville; Brian Wheeler, director of communications for Charlottesville; and Capt. Tito Durrette of the Charlottesville Police Department for including us in Unity Days Charlottesville.
Lachan and Brian have been helpful in getting the word out about the event, and Capt. Durrette keeps us informed about how to keep hundreds of people safe and updated.
The collaboration has been excellent!
Elly Tucker
Albemarle County
Elly Tucker is a member of the Cville Sing Out! Committee.