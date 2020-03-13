The recent removal of a plaque in the brick pavement in Charlottesville’s Court Square designating the site of the old slave auction block, and placed near the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, appears to me to have been an act on conscience exempt from censure, no matter whether we agree or disagree about how it was done.

Richard H. Allan III, 74, has said he took the plaque because he thought the story of enslaved people in Charlottesville should have been better represented.

To see an insurrectionist general on horseback still proudly towering over a grim site of human abuse and degradation is obscene. This man led the murderous forces of a racist regime against our country, and his idolatrous image has proved a threat to our peace and stability, especially over the past four years. To allow it to stand in place shows both cowardice and bigotry.

Thank you to the person who removed the plaque for bringing this issue once more to the fore.

Chuck Hawkins

Albemarle County

