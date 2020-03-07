If we need affordable housing, look around: There are two malls that are either empty or soon will be — Albemarle Square and Fashion Square. Why not buy a building there and make several apartments in them? Not everyone needs a single home with a yard, two-car garage, plenty of parking and access to most parts of town.

Plus, utilities already there.

So what’s the delay? People keep talking about affordable places for people to live, or about easily adapted housing. Surely with all the architects in this town, someone could devise very nice living conditions for prices in these locations.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County

