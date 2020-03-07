If we need affordable housing, look around: There are two malls that are either empty or soon will be — Albemarle Square and Fashion Square. Why not buy a building there and make several apartments in them? Not everyone needs a single home with a yard, two-car garage, plenty of parking and access to most parts of town.
Plus, utilities already there.
So what’s the delay? People keep talking about affordable places for people to live, or about easily adapted housing. Surely with all the architects in this town, someone could devise very nice living conditions for prices in these locations.
Ron Granitz Sr.
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.