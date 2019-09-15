On Sept. 9, the across-the-front-page headline of The Daily Progress was: “UVa falls out of top 25 in college rankings list.” That very same day, the across-the-page headline on the first page in the sports section was: “Cavaliers ranked No. 25 in latest AP poll.”
I believe those headlines parallel an unfortunate national trend in which money-crazed college football and basketball programs supersede academics at even renowned institutions that, heretofore, were never suspected of emphasizing money-mad collegiate athletics ahead of academics.
UVa is an extremely wealthy university that feasts on massive alumni donations, state and federal tax dollars, lush corporate money, easy student loan guarantees, non-state tuition payments from wealthy Chinese students, huge interest from its multi-billion-dollar war chest, etc.
The greed now even extends to selling alcoholic beverages at football games.
Yes, I’m a sports fan, and I’m very pleased that the Cavaliers have cracked the AP’s Top 25 football poll. But I also think it is unfair to UVa fans and players to continue to schedule non-competitive opponents and expect to continue to draw 45,000 fans to attend such games.
In a pleasant contrast, I am very pleased that Tina Thompson, the UVa women’s basketball coach, is seriously trying to strengthen her team’s non-ACC schedule for the benefit of her players and the fans.
Student-athletes or athlete-students? As Shakespeare might have said, “That is the question.”
Ritchie Haney
Fluvanna County
