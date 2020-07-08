SROs made teaching possible
Just another point of view about the letter of June 21 (“Schools need more social workers,” The Daily Progress):
I, too, was a career high school teacher — for 22 years in Columbia, South Carolina, and at first thought the addition of police officers was a waste of money.
Over the years, I changed my mind as I saw the positive results from having them in my school.
I had a student fight break out in my room, and the only person who came to help was the school resource officer. I got a call one day from a friend who was a chemistry teacher and I could not understand him; he had been punched in the face by a kid who he was not even talking to.
I had $100 calculators regularly disappear and saw teachers threatened, and I contend that some of our “students” are criminals at a very early age. Note that girl who graduated from a local high school was murdered in New York City by a 13-year-old “students.”
I am a University of Virginia undergraduate and have a master’s degree in computer science. I am also a carrier qualified Navy pilot and a highly trained math teacher; I have been local teacher of the year, district finalist as teacher of the year. What I do not have is the training or desire to overcome all of the criminal activities that impacted my ability to teach students who came to school to learn.
No number of guidance personal or social workers could provide what I needed to perform my duties as a classroom teacher. This one SRO made teaching for 260 professionals possible.
Patsy Scango
Fluvanna County
