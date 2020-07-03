In response to the Albemarle County School Board’s decision to remove school resource officers, I have some thoughts. Perhaps many, many people, of all colors, share the dismay of this decision and reasoning.
My experience with SROs has been overwhelmingly positive as my three sons traveled through this school system. They have been a stabilizing and caring presence and offered help in personal, professional ways. Who wouldn’t want this?
A board member commented that he was more concerned with the 15% of students having a problem with officers than the 85% not (“School Board plans next steps for SROs,” The Daily Progress, June 29 print). Could it be some of those who are uncomfortable are students who are not interested in behaving?
The atmosphere of learning and discipline in the classrooms has deteriorated dramatically over 10-15 years, and multiple teachers I know are leaving or retiring early because conditions have become so difficult.
And what better way to begin strengthening relationships between people groups than having an officer able to interact with young people in their schools?
What are board members going to say for the 85% of students who are going to miss SROs and feel uncomfortable? Not one complaint in a decade at Albemarle High School, as far as I’ve heard — and for that we say goodbye.
May God bless those men and women officers still serving.
Kim Briehl
Albemarle County
