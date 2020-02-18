The Reproductive Health Protection Act, SB 733, is being heard in the Virginia Senate on Feb. 20.
For the first time in our state’s history we have the opportunity to end medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion care, including overturning the requirement that the woman have an ultrasound at least 24-hour before the procedure, and the state-mandated counseling requirement, which is rooted in anti-abortion ideology and meant to scare people rather than inform them.
The bill rolls back so-called TRAP laws (targeted restrictions on abortion providers). Such laws unfairly single out abortion providers and treat them differently than other medical professionals who also offer office-based procedures.
The bill also gets rid of a restriction that blocks qualified advanced-practice clinicians from providing abortion care early in pregnancy despite their rigorous post-graduate training and extensive clinical experience.
As an abortion-care provider managing clinics in Charlottesville and Alexandria, I have seen first-hand — as has my staff — how these restrictions affect our patients. These regulations create burdensome hurdles to dissuade and delay, and they do not add any health or safety benefit. Our patients lose time and money and are forced to go through unnecessary and invasive tests, all in the attempt to politicize a personal health-care matter.
Every one of us knows and loves someone who has had an abortion, and we can all agree that when someone we love finds herself facing an unplanned pregnancy, we want her to feel supported and to receive high-quality care. It is time to take the politics out of health care and place control back into the hands of patients and their medical providers.
Amy Hagstrom Miller
Charlottesville
Amy Hagstrom Miller is president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville and Whole Woman’s Health and Family Center of Alexandria.
