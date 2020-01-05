Statue controversy divides city, nation

The continued inane harping on the statue issue has ruined the Charlottesville area. If we are to keep on down this extremely divisive path, it will bode no good for the future of this country.

For a few to want to misconstrue history to suit their narrative is a shameful, disgraceful and ignorant pursuit. If this is to be the tone set, then we should no longer name our streets or schools after people, or have any markers denoting any notables — and instead just ignore history of any kind, returning to the days of cave people.

This whole exercise being carried out is un-American and, in my opinion, pathetic.

Carol Walker

Fluvanna County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments