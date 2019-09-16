Locally, a judge has ruled that the statues of the traitors Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson do not violate the 14th Amendment guaranteeing equal protection under the law.

Of course, that works well if you happen to be white. However, Lee and Jackson set out to destroy the Union. When President Abraham Lincoln gave his address at Gettysburg in November 1863, part of what he said was this: “We have come to dedicate a portion of that field for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live.”

Gen. Lee was not interested in whether "that nation might live.” He came with the goal of killing as many Yankees as he could and win the battle for the Confederacy. Such a victory would have allowed the Confederate states to have the right to hold black men and women in slavery.

It can be parsed a dozen ways, but it boils down to the continuance of America's original sin of keeping black human beings in bondage.

If you are a descendent of slaves, as are almost all African Americans, how is it equal protection guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to have the oppressor of your ancestors looking down on you?

How is it equal protection to require you to pay taxes to maintain these same oppressors?

Harry Tenney

Charlottesville

