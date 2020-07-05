Regarding taking down the Confederate statues and memorials, I told a friend who liked them because they were attractive and wanted them to remain:

“Suppose you were Jewish. Now, would you want to look at a statue of a Nazi in a public space? Knowing the cruelty Nazis inflicted, would you want to see swastikas flags flying at public events? Knowing that they thought of you as a disease rather than a person created in god’s image? I didn’t think so.…”

The slavery days were just as cruel and evil to our African American brothers and sisters, and yet there is this argument that the statues are “heritage.” Who in their right minds would be proud of this heritage?

I think that these statues have got to go, and quickly. Let’s get it done and get on with this American experiment.

James Rucker

Charlottesville

