In response to “City attitude on statues is problematic” (The Daily Progress, Dec. 4), latest in a chain of local residents decrying Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Confederate statues, let me address a couple of oversights that seem to recur in this ongoing debate.
First, like many other Confederate monuments throughout the South, Charlottesville’s statues were erected in the 1920s at the height of Jim Crow. Here, as in many other places, housing for black and immigrant citizens was razed to make space for them. The resulting parks were for whites only. Stonewall Jackson stands near the city courthouse. Suppressing access to the full protection of the law was a supreme goal of Jim Crow legislation, so the placement of this statue sent a particularly powerful message.
Second, Charlottesville is not operating in a vacuum. After the Charleston church massacre of June 2015, the shooter — a self-proclaimed white supremacist — was convicted of 33 counts of federal hate crimes. A website associated with his name was found plastered with images of Confederate paraphernalia.
In response, many communities around the South began removing Confederate symbols from their public places, possibly starting with the removal of the rebel flag that had flown over South Carolina’s capitol building for decades.
Even Robert E. Lee opposed erecting monuments to the Confederacy, understanding they would sow division.
These statues memorialize our town and country’s resistance to granting black Americans the full spectrum of their rights. They do not belong in publicly protected spaces, requiring public funds to maintain them. They are not monuments to war but to Jim Crow, to white supremacy and to a history of calculated hatred.
Jody Hesler
Charlottesville
References:
www.washingtonpost.com/history/2019/08/10/charlottesvilles-confederate-statues-still-stand-still-symbolize-racist-past/
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2017/06/how-charlottesvilles-confederate-statues-helped-decimate-the-citys-historically-successful-black-communities.html
www.washingtonpost.com/national/dylann-roof-guilty-on-33-counts-of-federal-hate-crimes-for-charleston-church-shooting/2016/12/15/0bfad9e4-c2ea-11e6-9578-0054287507db_story.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/21/us/dylann-storm-roof-photos-website-charleston-church-shooting.html
