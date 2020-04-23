I am saddened to see a letter in the April 13 Daily Progress, “Not the time for positivity.” I find the response to Cal Thomas’ April 8 column to clearly miss the point.
Mr. Thomas was not advocating reveling in this pandemic, but rather was encouraging all to stay positive in this difficult challenge.
The logical opposite of positive thinking is either emotional sterility or negative thinking; the former is simply unhuman, the latter is psychologically destructive.
While I grieve for those suffering physically and financial from this virus, I find it imperative to stay positive and optimistic that we, as a human race, will get through this to the other side.
I’m optimistic that scientists and researchers will develop a cure and vaccine to control this virus; I’m hopeful that people will finally lay aside their hatreds, bigotries, prejudices, hyper-individualism, and selfishness to unite as human beings and show love and hospitality to their neighbor; and I have faith that God will deliver us from this pandemic.
Being positive doesn’t mean being naïve about the severity of the coronavirus or ignoring the major structural changes that need to be made to prevent another outbreak from occurring in the future. It simply means choosing not to allow the negativity and stress of this challenge to swallow you up.
Change in American history was not driven by pessimism, cynicism, and negativity; it was built by determination, optimism, and adversity. I hope all can find faith and optimism through this bleak time.
Wes Morgan
Richmond
