Stimulus oversight needed
One of my regular activities on each Sunday morning is to look in The Daily Progress for how our representatives in Congress have voted on various issues. I think it’s important for everyone to know what his or her representative is doing, rather than just favoring one or another because of the party affiliation.
Recently, I read of House Resolution 938, a measure offered by the Democrats, which would provide some congressional oversight as to how the stimulus funds are being allocated and to whom. We’ve already seen at least one example of money big filtered to a big donor on the right rather than to small businesses where the need is great.
I found that the vote was 212-182 along strongly partisan lines with our 5th District representative, Denver Riggleman, voting against it.
Now let me ask: Why would the Republicans, and especially Rep. Riggleman, be opposed to some form of accountability? When will the partisanship end?
Joe Shaver
Fluvanna County
References:
https://lawandcrime.com/covid-19-pandemic/major-trump-donor-pocketed-millions-while-his-firm-received-more-stimulus-funds-than-any-public-company-report/
