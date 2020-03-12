As a 21-year resident of Stony Point whose family has needed and been especially grateful for the EMTs at the Stony Point Fire Station during three medical emergencies, I sat in disbelief at a March 9 meeting listening to Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson and Albemarle Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston explain why their new budget proposal was in the best interest of the county in removing paid daytime fire fighters and EMTs from the Stony Point Fire Station, leaving our community unprotected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday.

The Stony Point area, including Stony Point Elementary School, would go from a response time of a few minutes to a response time goal of up to 21 minutes — and that’s if two-lane, curvy, no-shoulder Stony Point Road is debris- and accident-free.

Out of the 134 cities and counties in Virginia, Albemarle County is the 12th-most affluent. According to The Daily Progress, the last four fiscal years have shown a surplus budget:

» Fiscal Year 2019: $5.9 million surplus;

» Fiscal Year 2018: $8.9 million surplus;

» Fiscal Year 2017: $14.2 million surplus;

» Fiscal Year 2016: $8.6 million.

Defunding any of Albemarle County’s 14 fire stations should never be a conversation. The first responsibility of government is to protect the people it serves. This is shameful.

In addition, in this uncertain time of worldwide coronavirus, removing even one first responder from any community is utterly irresponsible.

Albemarle County can do better than this.

Erik C. Elvgren

Albemarle County

References:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Virginia_locations_by_per_capita_income

https://www.dailyprogress.com/albemarle-eyes-m-surplus-for-fy/article_4e8f4a7d-2c47-5969-9b64-23797c0e78b7.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/albemarle-reports-potential-m-surplus/article_7b2e80f4-bf79-11e7-bee3-db6de7d30412.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/albemarle-finished-fiscal-with-million-surplus/article_a2b17936-da8b-5861-9231-6a8b97cf17a1.html

