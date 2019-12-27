When former Vice President Al Gore came to Buckingham County Middle School in February, he showed one slide that has stuck with me: Emissions from the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines would nearly double the current emissions from all of Virginia’s existing power plants and fossil fuel infrastructure.
Also according to the clean-energy group Oil Change International, the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines would severely increase greenhouse emissions in Virginia.
In a time when the global community is working to lower the world’s emissions, our state and federal governments have permitted projects that will nearly double the emissions we are producing as a state, according to some projections.
As a citizen of Buckingham County, I am concerned about our region’s contribution to these emissions. The proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is permitted to be built on Route 56 in Buckingham County. The emissions that it will put into our air fall within regulations that are, at the present time, considered legal.
I call on friends and neighbors to take another look not only at this legalized harm that we will all have to live with as a result of the building of the compressor station, but also at its contribution to the climate emergency that is becoming more apparent with each passing day.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed an executive order for Virginia to be 30% carbon free by 2030 and 100% carbon free by 2050. It is a paradox that, on the one hand, the governor wants us to move ahead with renewable energy but, on the other, he does things like removing two members of the state Air Pollution Control Board who had expressed concerns about the compressor station.
I turn toward our local governments with concerns for our health and the health of our children, our grandchildren, our water, our air and our planet in general. I encourage other citizens in Virginia, regardless of party affiliation, to speak the truth to those in power about this contribution to the climate emergency and to stop the building of the compressor station and the ACP and MVP pipelines. Why not use those resources to build renewable energy infrastructure instead?
Mindy Zlotnick
Buckingham County
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.