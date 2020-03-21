Thank you to Bennett Conlin for a wonderful story in the March 15 Daily Progress.

Not being a fan myself, I generally skip through the sports pages. I paused at the article about four University of Virginia coaches, though, and am so glad I did.

"Addressing an Abrupt End: How four UVa head coaches dealt with championships cancellations" was a wonderful description of how these coaches are helping their teams through this shockingly disruptive time. Different personalities and different teams, yet these men displayed compassion, understanding, and real care for the young athletes in their charge. They are reminders of all that is positive about being part of a sports team — camaraderie, sense of family, feeling of belonging, and good role models in times of stress.

Thank you to the coaches who are caring for our young people, and thanks to Mr. Conlin for sharing their stories.

Willow Gale

Charlottesville

