It is life experiences and maturity that contribute to sound reasoning and good judgment. If you accept this fact, then why would you want a student even as a non-voting member of the Albemarle County School Board?
Students, parents, teachers and all citizens have equal access to members of the School Board. What is to be gained by a student member?
It is in a strong belief in the first sentence that we set minimum age for certain privileges of life such as smoking, driving, voting, being a candidate for national office, etc.
Where is the logic for having a student member of the School Board?
James Earl Crosby
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.