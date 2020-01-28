It is life experiences and maturity that contribute to sound reasoning and good judgment. If you accept this fact, then why would you want a student even as a non-voting member of the Albemarle County School Board?

Students, parents, teachers and all citizens have equal access to members of the School Board. What is to be gained by a student member?

It is in a strong belief in the first sentence that we set minimum age for certain privileges of life such as smoking, driving, voting, being a candidate for national office, etc.

Where is the logic for having a student member of the School Board?

James Earl Crosby

Albemarle County

Load comments