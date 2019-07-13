I am writing concerning an op-ed by the policy director of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis that was published in the Commentary section of the July 7 Daily Progress (“New IRS rule narrows tax loophole in Va”).
The op-ed pertained to the closing of what the author called a tax loophole that allowed Virginia taxpayers to deduct fully on their federal tax returns charitable contributions for which they received tax credits under Virginia’s Education Improvement Scholarship Tax Credits program. The author’s bias became evident when he put the word “charity” in scare quotes.
I do not quarrel with the IRS ruling on the full federal deductibility of charitable contributions for which state tax credits are received. It was necessitated to ensure equitable treatment of taxpayers in high-tax states who no longer will be able to deduct fully state and local taxes on their federal returns.
I also have no reason to doubt the accuracy of the author’s statement that most of the tax credits go to households with $500,000 or more in adjusted gross income. That should come as no surprise, since those households pay most of the income taxes collected.
To set the record straight, however, many of us whose incomes are nowhere near that level benefit from EISTC tax credits. But the biggest beneficiaries are the disadvantaged children who receive high-quality education that their families would not otherwise be able to afford. In some parts of our commonwealth, such education is simply not available in local public schools.
The author criticizes Gov. Northam and the Virginia legislature for expanding eligibility for the EISTC program. It seems to me that in today’s polarized political climate, any program that receives bipartisan support is probably a good one.
Perhaps the policy director of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis should examine the fiscal impact of the EISTC program. He would discover that the program actually saves the commonwealth (and all of its taxpayers) money.
Tom Strassburg
Albemarle County