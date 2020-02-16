Re: “‘A Regular Kid’: State complaint accuses ACPS of breaking special ed law,” The Daily Progress, Feb. 7:
The student has had 33 detentions and removed from class more than 80 times, according to the family, but the family prefers he be labeled a "regular kid" and not singled out?
The family feels Albemarle County failed them by doing what they asked in assessing his situation, making recommendations (with which the family disagreed), setting goals for their son (to which the family "takes issue")?
Perhaps most outrageous, the family feels they should be reimbursed (with taxpayer money) when their son frequently disrupts 30-40 other students per class per day?
The family should consider reimbursing each student and their families for the stress and anxiety M.R. caused when the other students didn't know what behavior to anticipate from him on any given day.
How about reimbursing the underpaid teacher who spent inordinate amounts of time on M.R. while other students suffered? Sending a kid to detention 33 times might not be teaching him, but it allows teachers to teach the other students suffering as a result of M.R.'s behavior.
I've been employed by both public and private schools for a number of years and, frankly, M.R. having been sent 33 times to detention and removed from class 80 times, regardless of the infraction, speaks volumes — starting with the parents’ blame game against our second-to-none school system and our county's exceptional educational resources, and it absolutely perpetuates their son's "I can't win" attitude.
There are options. The parents should research them and quit blaming everyone else. Better yet, they should hold their son accountable.
Our teachers work very hard dedicating much of their personal time to accommodate students. Other students exist, and they matter, too — students who don't disrupt class and don't have parents who threaten the school system because their child is underperforming. A school system that has treated their son with dignity and respect, only to have that rejected.
M.R.’s parents should research their options so that my child can continue to learn and attend a class that is not disrupted. While home-schooling might not be ideal for mom and dad or even M.R., perhaps it is best for Jack Jouett and the other, better-behaved students.
It might be cliché, but it is not the county school system's job to raise your child.
Deanna S. White
Greene County
Sadly, this is not a one off situation. The great problem is that schools and teachers are not given the support and resources to address it without other students’ learning being disrupted.
