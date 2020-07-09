Long before I became a fierce Wahoo hometown fan, I rooted for the New York Giants — Charlottesville native Rosie Brown, Rosie Grier, Alex Webster. And then along came the Jets, with Broadway Joe Namath, Johnny Sample, Emerson Boozer, Joe Klecko.

Now, our nation, our community and many of us individually are facing very real issues of life in arguing about the name of a professional sports team.

The outdated, racist name of the NFL team in our great nation’s honored, diverse, inclusive capital has been at issue for decades — well beyond the two-minute warning.

When the name debate first penetrated my simple white man’s head years ago, I thought, “Just change the name to the Washington Americans!” (Enough of that Dallas junk about being “America’s team.)

And maybe even keep a logo featuring the noble Native American. Maybe the existing venerated Native American portrait could work.

Just sayin’.

Tim Hulbert

Albemarle County

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/redskins/2020/07/06/washington-redskins-name-change-nfl-nike-sponsors-history/5383345002/

