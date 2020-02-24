My dad and I didn’t agree on a whole lot when it came to politics, but we loved trying to convince the other that we were right. When the rest of the family left the room as we got started, they failed to see the surprising number of times we agreed.
Across our partisan divide, Dad and I consistently reached consensus when issues of fairness arose. I feel 100% confident that my dad and I would be of like minds on the issue of gerrymandering.
Used by both political parties, gerrymandering is the practice of politicians deciding who their voters are by defining their voting districts. I’m not even sure we’d have much discussion around the idea that voters should decide on legislators and not the other way around.
If action is not taken before March 7, Virginia’s constitution will continue to allow politicians to decide on what their districts look like.
Last year an amendment on this issue passed with bipartisan support. This year, it passed the Senate with a vote of 38-2, but House Democratic leadership won’t even let it on the floor for debate (although Del. Sally Hudson and Sen. Creigh Deeds are leaders in the fight against gerrymandering).
Like all legislation, this amendment emerged from both chambers last year less than perfect. However, its bones are still intact, requiring an independent commission to determine districts with complete transparency. To ensure minority representation and prevent division of communities, additional legislation is poised to pass this session.
Almost every Democrat and Republican who ran for office in November campaigned in support of fair redistricting. Our job as voters is to hold them to their promises.
If you believe fair elections are more important than any political party, let your delegate and senator know. The commonwealth is for all, not just for the politicians.
Cindy Cartwright
Charlottesville
