It’s common to hear people thank current and former members of the military for their service. This is a good thing. Yet we rarely extend the same gratitude to mothers, who undergo the risky, painful and life-changing process of pregnancy and birth. Instead, some legislatures seem intent on sending women the message that their primary purpose is to be a vessel for carrying babies, and that they deserve no more thanks than an annual holiday.
The U.S. does a terrible job of supporting motherhood: Our early childhood education and our health care systems are among the most expensive and least accessible in the developed world. Republicans refuse to raise the minimum wage, adding to the difficulty of raising a family with one income. We imprison a higher percentage of our population than many other nations, causing untold damage to families. Our education system fails to provide equal opportunity for our children.
Instead of addressing these issues, we make laws criminalizing abortion and restrict access to birth control. And yet, no unintended pregnancy happens without the involvement of a man. It’s time to hold men, including our lawmakers, responsible for their part in perpetuating the human race. Emphasize male responsibility in preventing pregnancy and in good parenting, and create a system that shows real respect for the job of raising children. That would go a long way toward reducing abortions.
And next time you see one, thank a mother.
Zoe Edgecomb
Charlottesville
