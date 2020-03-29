Recently, the Albemarle County Police Foundation received an anonymous donation of $7,500 worth of local restaurant gift cards for our county’s officers to buy meals while they are bravely working to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
While most residents are social distancing at home, Albemarle’s finest are on the front lines, patrolling the county, responding to calls and doing everything they can to protect us and help those who need it.
A group of community members recognized the sacrifice and hard work of our officers, and gathered donations to purchase about 150 gift cards to local restaurants. The group of supporters called itself “Charlottesville Lovers.”
Whoever you are, the foundation is grateful for your generous donation, and we love that it helps local restaurants, too! Thank you, Charlottesville Lovers. You are an amazing example of the community pulling together during adversity to support each other for the greater good.
Kate R. Kaminski
Albemarle County
Kate R. Kaminski is executive director of the Albemarle County Police Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.