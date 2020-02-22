On Feb. 7 at the Salvation Army gymnasium, approximately 4,000 pairs of used but usable shoes were sorted by 25 volunteers. The next morning, approximately 100 people, with the assistance of 10 volunteers, selected over 1,500 pairs of shoes.
These shoes were collected throughout by many local businesses and from donations by individuals. Public collection areas were at Richey Shoes, Ragged Mountain Running Store, Charlottesville Ballet and the Discovery Museum.
On behalf of the Salvation Army and the local Podiatry Society, we would like to thank the many volunteers who helped to collect and sort the shoes and of course all those who graciously donated their shoes to the effort.
Samuel Schustek
Bryan Snyder
Albemarle County
Samuel Schustek and Bryan Snyder are co-chairmen of Shoes for the Homeless.
